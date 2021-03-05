NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Reportedly Among Celtics’ Top Trade Targets

Although the Boston Celtics have not been known for making midseason trades, pundits have been speculating that the organization might break from the norm due to their unexpectedly middling performance, which has seen them post an 18-17 record as of this writing. That’s good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, though they are only a game and a half ahead of the ninth-place Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls (16-18).

A number of players have been suggested as possible targets for the Celtics, with a new report suggesting that the team is particularly interested in Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.