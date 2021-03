Kristaps Porzingis To Heat?

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Porzingis from the Mavericks this season is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Brendan Purdue of Fansided's Sir Charles In Charge named the Heat as one of the perfect landing spots for "The Unicorn" before the 2021 trade deadline.

Porzingis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past few years, but when healthy, he could allow the Heat to form their own "Big Three" with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.