NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire JaVale McGee For Marquese Chriss, Jordan Poole & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Despite losing Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury, the Golden State Warriors still chose to remain a competitive team in the loaded Western Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, though Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are currently performing well, the Warriors might need more help in order to at least have a chance of reaching the playoffs this year.

One of the areas that the Warriors needs to improve is the center position. They may currently have James Wiseman on their roster, but it could make sense for them to add a more experienced center to complement Curry and Green.