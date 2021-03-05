Trending Stories
March 5, 2021
Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Bold Mini Dress That Showcases Her Curves
Cindy Prado sizzles in an orange cable-knit dress.
Instagram | Cindy Prado
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share -- a steamy series of snaps in which she rocked a brown mini dress that hugged her flawless figure. 

The photos were captured in Silverthorne, Colorado, as the geotag indicated, and she posed in a simple location with cream-colored walls, warm wood accents, and what appeared to be some kind of animal pelt mounted on the wall. 

Cindy showcased her outfit from all angles, switching up her poses in the series of sexy photos.

Cuban Beauty
Cindy Prado rocks a printed mini dress and boots.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

The look she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has rocked on her page many times before. She tagged the company's own Instagram page in the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

The garment was a rich cocoa brown hue that looked stunning against Cindy's bronzed skin, and it had an eye-catching silhouette with several bold details. The dress was an off-the-shoulder style that left her shoulders and chest bared.

Bombshell In Cocoa Brown
Cindy Prado stuns in a bold brown mini dress.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

The neckline stretched across her chest, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and the fabric hugged her ample assets. The piece had sleeves that began halfway down her upper arms and extended all the way to her wrists, with tight cuffs that contrasted the billowing sleeves that covered her forearms.

The dress also had a seam that extended from the neckline all the way to the hem, stretching in a line along her lean physique with ruched detailing accentuating her curves.

Baby Got Back
Cindy Prado shows off her toned rear in a brown mini dress.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

The hem of the dress extended just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of earrings, a small bag on a chain strap, as well as two layered gold necklaces.

Her long blond locks were styled in soft curls that cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls, and in the first snap, she played with her silky tresses while gazing seductively at the camera.

Luxurious And Bold
Cindy Prado rocks a bikini while hanging out on a boat.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

In one of the shots, she blew a kiss at the camera, and in another, she spun around and treated her audience to a view of the dress from behind. The fabric clung to her shapely rear, and the garment left plenty of her tanned skin on display.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 22,600 likes within just six hours.

Cindy, who is based in Miami, Florida, frequently thrills her audience with snaps in which she rocks skimpy bikinis. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a shot in which she wore a tiny printed bikini while strutting along the beach.

 

