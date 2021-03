Victoria & Lily Clash

Lily (Christel Khalil) sets the record straight with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria stops by ChancComm to see Billy (Jason Thompson) once again, but he's not there. She tells Lily it's personal, and Lily offers Victoria a drink.

The women sit down and discuss things, and Victoria leaves Lily stunned when she cautions her not to expect things to last with Billy. Victoria mentions that her ex cannot thrive in comfortable situations. However, Lily lets Victoria know that Billy has grown and changed.

It seems like Victoria will keep stewing over the changes in Billy and his relationship with Lily.