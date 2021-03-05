Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Her Curves In Pink Lingerie With Pants Unbuttoned

Gabriella Abutbol took to Instagram on Thursday, March 4, to share the results of another alluring lingerie shoot with her online admirers. She teased her 1.8 million followers by leaving some of her outer clothing on to show off her undies.

In her caption, the model used her popularity as a force for good by offering her fans advice on an array of topics including health, money, relationships, and motivation. However, many of her devotees were content to comment on her curves instead of trying to come up with questions for her.