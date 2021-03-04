Donald Trump Says Democrats Won Senate Thanks To Mitch McConnell

In a statement released on Thursday, former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, The Washington Examiner reported.
According to Trump, Democrats took control of the Senate thanks to McConnell, because he refused to support a second round of stimulus checks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans were favored to keep control of the upper chamber, but Democrats managed to win the two runoff races in the state of Georgia, with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeating GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.