Donald Trump Says Democrats Won Senate Thanks To Mitch McConnell

Trump Insists McConnell Is To Blame

In his statement, Trump pointed to "McConnell’s refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad."

He stressed that Democrats campaigned on providing direct economic relief to the American people, while Republicans did not.

"This latter point was used against our [GOP] senators and the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats who bought the Georgia election -- and McConnell let them do it!" the former commander-in-chief stated.