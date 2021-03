New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a surprising new bond for Victor and Adam. Victor is dead set on buying Cyaxares from Ashland Locke. However, Victoria turned it down for Newman Enterprises, so Victor decides to team up with Adam to take the media company away from Billy at ChancComm. This business opportunity provides a new way for the father and son to reconnect.

Y&R co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith, recently teased the explosive storyline to Soap Opera Digest.