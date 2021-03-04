Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Britney Spears Gets Sassy In Hilarious Shower Video With 'Toxic' Conclusion
Britney Spears smiles in front of a blue backdrop.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Britney Spears used her beloved song "Toxic" in a hilarious way for a new video that she uploaded to Instagram on March 4. Her post included a second clip starring her boyfriend, personal trainer and model Sam Asghari. 

Britney, 39, wished Sam a happy 27th birthday in her caption, and she sweetly described him as "the man that always makes me laugh." She also turned her IG share into a competition by asking her 28.6 million followers whether she or her beau did a better job pulling off a TikTok challenge.  

A Shower Fit For A Pop Queen
Britney Spears performs in a black crop top, feathered skirt, and over-the-knee lace-up boots.
Gettyimages | Christopher Polk

In the video, Britney stood inside a palatial marble shower. Its features included a built-in bench and flat screen TV, which was mounted inside a recess in the wall. There was another small niche for bath products, and a tray loaded with more toiletries sat on a corner stool.

The shower had a clear glass door. Sam's reflection could be seen it as he recorded his girlfriend's antics. One of Britney's followers made an observation about the phone in his hand.

"So dead that you make him hold the phone with the screen facing you so you can see yourself. Legends only move," the fan wrote.

Rocking A Robe
Britney Spears wears a black lace garment with beading and a long train over a pair of panties and bra.
Gettyimages | David Becker

Britney looked prepared to make use of the shower in the near future. The "I'm A Slave 4 U" hitmaker had on a white terrycloth robe. The cozy garment was short, and it featured a fabric tie around the waist. She wore the top pulled down to bare her shoulders. 

The singer accessorized with a thin bejeweled choker. Her blond hair was arranged in a messy updo, and she sported dark eye makeup. 

She began her shower show by striking a sassy pose. She pointed the toes of her right foot and crossed the corresponding leg in front of her left.

The 'Toxic' Music With A Twist
Giphy | Britney Spears

The instantly recognizable hook from Britney's 2003 smash hit "Toxic" began playing over her video. She saucily shook her hips to the beat of the dance track while gripping the shower's door handle with her left hand. She briefly placed her right hand on her hip before raising both hands up. 

The hook's final four violin notes were replaced by squeaky glass sounds. As they played, Britney smashed her face against the shower door and wiped it back and forth. 

For his take on the challenge, Sam threw in a quick spin. 

Fans Love Seeing Britney's Funny Side
Britney Spears rocks a tight red dress and waves while standing next to Sam Asghari.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

The viral "Toxic" trend originated on TikTok, where users can watch scores of similar videos that conclude with faces being smeared across various glass surfaces.

Britney's IG followers seemed thrilled at getting the opportunity to see her goofy side.

"Yes Brit this is the content we’re here for," wrote one viewer in the comments section.

"OMG comedy queen," another fan remarked. 

"Funniest thing ever," a third comment read. 

When Britney shares videos on Instagram, she usually shows off more dance moves and a lot of her stomach. For one of her recent living room performances, she slayed in a tiny white crop top and pink striped shorts.

