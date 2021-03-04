Britney Spears Gets Sassy In Hilarious Shower Video With 'Toxic' Conclusion

Britney Spears used her beloved song "Toxic" in a hilarious way for a new video that she uploaded to Instagram on March 4. Her post included a second clip starring her boyfriend, personal trainer and model Sam Asghari.

Britney, 39, wished Sam a happy 27th birthday in her caption, and she sweetly described him as "the man that always makes me laugh." She also turned her IG share into a competition by asking her 28.6 million followers whether she or her beau did a better job pulling off a TikTok challenge.