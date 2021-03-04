Yaslen Clemente Wears Open Bathrobe In Racy New Pic

Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, March 4, when she treated her 2.6 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new update.

The Latina bombshell and fitness aficionado took to the popular social media app to upload a couple of photos that showed her wearing nothing but an open bathrobe, putting on a busty display that had many of her loyal fans drooling.

Two of three photos included in the slideshow captured Clemente from a close distance, focusing on her torso as she faced the camera.