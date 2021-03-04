Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Wears Open Bathrobe In Racy New Pic
Yaslen Clemente
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, March 4, when she treated her 2.6 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new update. 

The Latina bombshell and fitness aficionado took to the popular social media app to upload a couple of photos that showed her wearing nothing but an open bathrobe, putting on a busty display that had many of her loyal fans drooling. 

Two of three photos included in the slideshow captured Clemente from a close distance, focusing on her torso as she faced the camera.

Enjoying Beautiful Mexico
Yaslen Clemente poses with a box of donuts.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

The photographer framed her from above the hips as she stood in between a door frame. A large, spacious hotel room could be seen behind her. 

Clemente noted via the geotag that she was enjoying some downtime at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya, a luxury resort in Quintana Roo, Mexico. 

The Florida native — who is of Cuban descent — glanced into the lenses with a daring expression. Clemente squinted her eyes and pressed her lips tightly together. The natural light enhanced her hazel eyes.

Busty Display
Yaslen Clemente poses in a see-through teddy.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

Clemente was wearing a white robe, which she tied closely around her waist. However, she open the upper flaps fairly wide, showing off plenty of her large bosom. She was careful to place the front over her breasts enough to censor the shot. 

Clemente has been rocking platinum blond hair as of late, a color that helps to bring out the color of her eyes. She wore it parted in the middle and styled in straight strands that fell in front of her shoulders. 

From Paradise
Yaslen Clemente poses in a black bikini.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

Clemente used the comments space to wish her fans a "good morning from paradise."

The post didn't need a whole lot of time to start getting traction. Within the first hour of being up, it has already racked up more than 28,000 likes and upwards of 325 comments. 

Her fans flocked to the comments section to interact with Clemente. Many of them used the occasion to share their thoughts about her new hair color, while others expressed their admiration for her overall beauty.

Hit With Her Fans
Yaslen Clemente poses in a floral top.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

"That hair color looks amazing on you!" one user raved.

"Wow angel [heart-eyes emoji] obsessed with the blondeee on you!!" replied another one of her fans. 

"Not even the landscape of the third photo EQUALS YOUR IMMENSE BEAUTY," added a third user.

"Hair looks so pretty! How did you go so blonde in one sitting? I’ve had my hair highlighted a few times and all the hairdressers say it’s impossible to go the blonde. I want to go without having several color appointments with 6 weeks break in between," a fourth follower chimed in.

