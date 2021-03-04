QAnon Shaman Tells '60 Minutes' He Didn't Attack The United States

QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley told 60 Minutes that his actions on January 6 were not an attack against the United States. He spoke with Laurie Segall of 60 Minutes in an interview from prison that aired on CBS This Morning.

The interview was for a new program called 60 Minutes Plus. During the talk, Chansley insisted that he did not attack the Capitol during the insurrection that occurred when a joint session of Congress met to count the certified Electoral College votes and declare Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.