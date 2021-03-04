Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flashes Bare Buns In See-Through Dress

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Thick Thighs In Lace Teddy

Instagram Models

Bri Teresi Gets Down To Her Knees In Barely There Bikini

March 4, 2021
QAnon Shaman Tells '60 Minutes' He Didn't Attack The United States
QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley on Jan. 6.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee
US Politics
Rachel Dillin

QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley told 60 Minutes that his actions on January 6 were not an attack against the United States. He spoke with Laurie Segall of 60 Minutes in an interview from prison that aired on CBS This Morning

The interview was for a new program called 60 Minutes Plus. During the talk, Chansley insisted that he did not attack the Capitol during the insurrection that occurred when a joint session of Congress met to count the certified Electoral College votes and declare Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election. 

Chansley Says He Spread 'Positive Vibrations'
QAnon Shaman at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

According to a New York Post report, Chansley pled not guilty to two felony and four misdemeanor charges in relation to his actions at the Capitol on January 6.

Instead of an attack, Chansley said he performed a song in a sacred chamber and stopped people from stealing.

“Well, I sang a song, and that’s part of shamanism. It’s about – creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. OK?”

Chansley Prayed To Bring God Into The Senate
QAnon Shaman at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

The self-proclaimed Shaman said that his goal was to bring God back into the U.S. governing body. 

"And I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber. Because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate," he said.

Chansley said that officers waived him into the Capitol building, so he believed he wasn't breaking the law when he entered. Now that he knows differently, Chansley admitted that he deeply regrets entering the Capitol on January 6. 

QAnon Shaman Says He's A Patriot
QAnon Shaman holding a spear with a flag attached.
Gettyimages | Brent Stirton

Although the siege on the U.S. Capitol led to several deaths and hundreds of injuries, Chansley proclaimed that he's a patriot.

“I consider myself a lover of my country. I consider myself a believer in the Constitution. I consider myself a believer in truth and our founding principles. I consider myself a believer in God," he said. 

Chansley carried a U.S. flag attached to a spear during the events of January 6. He wore tan pants, no shirt, and had an elaborate headdress with animal fur and horns. He also had his face pained red, white, and blue.  

QAnon Shaman Hopes To Be Released From Prison As He Awaits  His Trial
QAnon Shaman at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

Chansley hopes to be released from prison while awaiting his trial. He's one of 300 people who face charges for attacking the Capitol in early January. Federal prosecutors want him to remain in prison until his trial because of the spear he carried, which presented a danger. A judge will decide Chansley's pre-trial fate on Friday. 

Allegedly, Chansley wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence, warning that justice would come in a matter of time. He attempted to get a pardon, but he wasn't granted one.

Latest Headlines

Yaslen Clemente Wears Open Bathrobe In Racy New Pic

March 4, 2021

Courtney Ann Posts Close-Up Booty Shot To Drive Instagram Wild

March 4, 2021

'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Reality Steve Says A Decision For Next Season Has Been Made

March 4, 2021

Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Rocks Crochet Bikini & Sticks Out Tongue

March 4, 2021

Natalie Roush Rocks Red Lingerie While Opening Her Legs Wide

March 4, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Steams Up Instagram In Frilly Thong Panties

March 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.