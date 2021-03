Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are not interested in participating in any of the drama surrounding the tell-all interview his brother Prince Harry has taped with his wife Meghan Markle.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air Sunday.

Page Six reported that the future King and Queen of England are “surrounded by goodness” and don’t want to get involved in the “soap opera” surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sources close to the couple told the publicaiton.