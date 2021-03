Natalie Roush tantalized many of her 1 million Instagram followers earlier this week when she shared a sizzling new update that left little to the imagination.

The social media model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a new image that featured her in a lingerie set that put her sexy body front and center as she oozed sex appeal.

Roush was captured sitting on a fuzzy beige carpet while leaning against a vintage-style chaise lounge as she faced the camera.