Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 631,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy duo of snaps in which she rocked a monochromatic look.

The photos were captured in Manchester in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated. Rachel posed in a simple space with neutral walls and carpeting. The basic backdrop allowed her ensemble to shine.

For the first image, she stood in front of a plain wall, placing one hand on her hip and the other by her side as she posed for the snap.