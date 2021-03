During Thursday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that viewers will see more of Franco and Elizabeth. He's determined to distance himself from his wife and family out of concerns that he could be a danger to him. She, however, has been resistant to this.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter provides a sense of what's ahead.

"If I'm a potential threat to him then I'm a potential threat to you," Franco will tell Elizabeth as she looks as him incredulously.