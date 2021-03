Gabby Epstein stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 3, when she treated them to a smoldering new post. The Australian model and influencer took to her page to upload a couple of pics that saw her dressed in a lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Epstein included two photos in her slideshow, both of which were similar and featured the model holding a flower bouquet in her left hand as she struck sexy poses.