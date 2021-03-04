NFL Rumors: Broncos & Patriots Among Mitchell Trubisky's Top Free-Agent Landing Spots, Per 'CBS Sports'

After four seasons with the Chicago Bears, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s stint with the team might soon be ending. He will soon be eligible to enter unrestricted free agency, and as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network in January (via Bears Wire), it doesn’t seem likely that the organization will re-sign him.

Given how a move to another team could give Trubisky’s career the boost it needs, CBS Sports recently mentioned multiple clubs, including the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, who could sign the former No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2021 offseason.