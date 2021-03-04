Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Brazilian Sensation Jade Picon Smolders In Barely There Bikini
Jade Picon poses in sparkly dress.
Gettyimages | Jesse Grant
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Jade Picon gave her 11.1 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Wednesday, March 3, with her most recent post. The Brazilian sensation took to her popular account to upload a series of snapshots in which she rocked a barely there bikini that saw her oozing sex appeal. 

The slideshow included four photos that depicted the 19-year-old brunette bombshell striking different poses at a paradisiacal beach. 

The first two showed Picon down in the sand as she lay on her side in the sunny surroundings. 

Soaking Up The Sun
Jade Picon wears a Louis Vuitton hat.
Instagram | Jade Picon

In the second image, Picon bent her knee while outstretching the bottom leg, highlighting the curves of her lower body. She crossed her arms in the sand in front of her face. She tilted her head to the side, resting her temple on the ground. 

Photos No. 3 and No. 4 featured Picon in the ocean. One of them showed her with water reaching up to her thighs as she tugged at her bikini bottoms. She was completely wet, indicating she had just taken a dip.

Mismatched Bikini
Jade Picon wers a gold crown.
Instagram | Jade Picon

Picon was dressed in a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. The top was made from a light teal fabric with neon pink straps that stretched over her shoulders. It also included pink detailing along the edge of the bottoms. The top featured triangles that attached in the middle, teasing a bit of her cleavage. 

Her bikini bottoms boasted a small main part and double-string sides that created cutouts on her pelvis and showed off plenty of skin. She pulled the sides up high, accentuating the contrast between her wide hips and slim waist. 

Life Is Better On The Beach
Jade Picon poses in a black bikini top.
Instagram | Jade Picon

In the caption, Picon expressed that she wanted to live like this and teasingly asked if that was too much to ask, according to a Google translation.

She revealed that the man behind the photo shoot was Matias Ternes, a 20-year-old Brazilian photographer. Picon also noted that her swimsuit was from her own clothing line Jade², sometimes also written as JadeJade.  

In under a day, the post has racked up nearly 300,000 likes and more than 785 comments, proving it was a hit with her fans. 

Unanimous Decision
Jade Picon poses in a blue bikini.
Instagram | Jade Picon

Her loyal followers took to the comments section to extend their compliments to Picon, praising her beauty and swimsuit line, while also expressing their overall admiration for the influencer.

"You are the princess that Disney doesn't have," one user gushed.

"You are more than perfect, oh my god," replied another one of her fans.

"God is a woman indeed and her name is Jade Picon," a third admirer chimed in.

"Be careful not to overshadow the brightness of the stars," added a fourth follower.

