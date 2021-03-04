Brazilian Sensation Jade Picon Smolders In Barely There Bikini

Jade Picon gave her 11.1 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Wednesday, March 3, with her most recent post. The Brazilian sensation took to her popular account to upload a series of snapshots in which she rocked a barely there bikini that saw her oozing sex appeal.

The slideshow included four photos that depicted the 19-year-old brunette bombshell striking different poses at a paradisiacal beach.

The first two showed Picon down in the sand as she lay on her side in the sunny surroundings.