'The Conners' Remember Roseanne As A Dark, Graveside Discovery Is Uncovered

The Conner family remembered their late matriarch Roseanne in the latest episode of The Conners.

A dark, graveside discovery is uncovered by Roseanne's beloved sister Jackie, who took it upon herself to rectify what could have been an explosive situation for the family.

The episode titled “A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake” tacked three different storylines.

Mark was stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has COVID-19.

Becky and Harris teamed up to confront Josh who has been “ghosting” Harris.

When Jackie visited Roseanne’s grave, she found an appalling headstone right next to it and set out to make the situation right