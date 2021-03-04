Jon Cowan, a former writer for Suits, the show that helped make Meghan Markle a star, has defended her character on Twitter.

Jon has helped to craft not only Suits, but Private Practice, Crossing Jordan, and the upcoming Spectrum series Florida Man.

The two worked together when Meghan starred in the series as Rachel Zane. She worked on Suits for seven seasons before leaving the show to move to London to live with Prince Harry following their 2017 engagement.

She has reportedly remained close with her Suits co-stars. Many attended her wedding to Harry in May 2018. She also counts former co-star Abigail Spencer as one of her closest friends, accoridng to a report from Town & Country.