March 4, 2021
Hot Latina Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Busty Assets And Round Booty In Tiny String Bikini
Yaslen Clemente wears a white top.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Blond beauty Yaslen Clemente wowed her 2.6 million fans on Thursday, March 4, with a sexy new social media update. While posing at a beachside location, the American influencer rocked a skimpy red bikini set which showcased her killer body and perky assets.

Avid followers of the model know that Yaslen loves traveling to new places. Oftentimes, she's accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, who is also a fitness enthusiast like herself. The hottie, who is of Cuban descent, went to an unknown resort.

Loves To Flaunt Her Tight Buns
Yaslen Clemente poses topless and wears a white thong bikini.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

Yaslen was photographed outdoors in her bold-colored bathing suit, enjoying the sunny weather. In the first photo, she sat on a round, raised platform with her legs spread. The babe raised her chin with her eyes closed as if feeling the warmth of the sun on her skin. She held onto her big sun hat using her left hand while her other hand rested on the flat surface.

The blue sea coming up to shore could be seen in the background. Plants, including a coconut tree, were also noticeable in the shot.

She's Into Lace Lingerie
Yaslen Clemente wears a green lingerie set.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

In the second pic, she stood on the concrete flower box with her toned backside facing the photographer. She bent her left knee and let her leg rest on the round platform. The hottie balanced herself by holding onto the wooden beam and looked over her shoulder, staring straight into the lens.

Viewers admired the views, especially her tight buns. Her face was shaded by her sun hat, while the rest of her body was exposed to direct sunlight, which made her fair skin look radiant.

Sexy In Black
Yaslen Clemente wears a black dress and heels.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

Yaslen sported a classic triangle bikini top that had red rose prints all-over. The small cups could hardly contain her busty chest and the deep neckline displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. The base had a ruched look, and its strings clung to parts of her body for support.

The matching bottoms that she wore were just as hot. The low garment featured high leg cuts, which emphasized her curvy hips. The waistline sat far beneath her navel, displaying much of her flat stomach and abs. Meanwhile, the thong portion showcased her booty.

Red Is Her Color
Yaslen Clemente rocks red lingerie.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

Yaslen had her nails manicured and painted with white polish. She wore a dainty necklace and nothing else.

Yaslen also revealed that her swimwear set was from her brand, Bikinis by Yas. She tagged the shop's Instagram page in the picture,

Notable internet personalities and plenty of her followers wrote various messages in the comments section. Most of them raved over her enviable body, while some followers gushed over her beauty. As of publishing, the pics have gained more than 43,400 likes and upward of 310 comments.

 

