Hot Latina Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Busty Assets And Round Booty In Tiny String Bikini

Blond beauty Yaslen Clemente wowed her 2.6 million fans on Thursday, March 4, with a sexy new social media update. While posing at a beachside location, the American influencer rocked a skimpy red bikini set which showcased her killer body and perky assets.

Avid followers of the model know that Yaslen loves traveling to new places. Oftentimes, she's accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, who is also a fitness enthusiast like herself. The hottie, who is of Cuban descent, went to an unknown resort.