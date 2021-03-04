NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Jonas Valanciunas For Package Centered On Spencer Dinwiddie

Thanks in part to James Harden’s arrival earlier this season via a four-team blockbuster trade, the Brooklyn Nets have emerged as one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, with their 24-13 record good for second place. However, the team’s perceived weakness in the middle has frequently been brought up as one of their biggest needs, given that Jarrett Allen was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Harden deal. As such, NBA Analysis Network recently proposed a trade that would allow the Nets to acquire Jonas Valanciunas from the Memphis Grizzlies.