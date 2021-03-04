NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Jonas Valanciunas For Package Centered On Spencer Dinwiddie

The Nets May Need An Upgrade At Center

As covered by Forbes in February, veteran DeAndre Jordan regained the starting center job following the Harden trade but has often struggled on the defensive end, with his career seemingly on the decline.

In an attempt to add more depth in the middle, Brooklyn recently signed journeymen Norvel Pelle and Noah Vonleh, but as noted by the publication’s Mike Mazzeo, the Nets may need a “real frontcourt upgrade,” given how Jordan isn’t the only big man on the team whose defense has left a lot to be desired.