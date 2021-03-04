Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Chris Harrison Tells 'GMA' He Plans On Returning To 'The Bachelor'
Chris Harrison stars in 'The Bachelor.'
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins
television
Lucille Barilla

Chris Harrison spoke to Michael Strahan of Good Morning America three weeks after announcing he would take a step back from The Bachelor franchise to reflect on his defense of racist imagery posted by current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Good Morning America posted a recap of the interview.

Harrison said in an interview with Rachel Lindsay that aired on Extra on February 9th that people should give Kirkconnell "grace" and said that she was potentially a victim of what he felt was "cancel culture."

 

'I Am An Imperfect Man, I Made A Mistake'
Chris Harrison talks to Michael Strahan on 'Good Morning America.'
Good Morning America

"I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that," Chris said to Michael Strahan.

"I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it."

The GMA anchor asked Chris once again if he felt there Kirkconnell's photos were not a good look in 2018 or 2021.

"They are not," Harrison replied. "Antebellum parties are not OK. Past, present, future, knowing what that represents is unacceptable."

Chris Also Apologized To Rachel Lindsay
Chris Harrison apologizes for his actions on 'GMA.'
Good Morning America

The Bachelor host and EP said he has apologized to Rachel Lindsay for his commentary during their interview.

"I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay. I can't believe I didn't speak against antebellum parties, what they stand for," he clarified. 

Chris said he didn't say it then and he wanted to say it during the interview. He felt those types of parties were not okay in the past, the present or the future.

He said he did not speak from his heart. Chris claimed that he stands against all forms of racism and he reiterated his apology to the former Bachelorette star and to the Black community.

"To anyone who is throwing hate towards Rachel Lindsay, please stop,"he said. "It's unacceptable."

 

Chris Said He Has Been Seeking Guidance Since The Scandal Erupted
Chris Harrison stepped back from 'The Bachelor' franchise.
Good Morning America

Chris said that since his comments, he has sought out leading scholars, teachers, faith leaders to help him become more educated.

He said he was grateful for his close work with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, a globally renowned scholar of race, religion and contemporary culture. He also said he had worked closely with another race educator and strategist. 

"Dr. Dyson often talks to me about council. Not cancel, and that is full accountability, understanding what you didn't understand, owning that, learning from that, seeking counsel often in the community that you hurt, learning from them, listening, gaining experience, knowledge and moving forward," he explained.

"I Want To Be Back'
Chris Harrison poses for a paparazzi photograph.
Shutterstock | S. Bukley

"I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change," Chris said as reported by People Magazine.

He elaborated by claiming that he knows change is felt, not just by him, but by many others. He shared that they are  excited and willing to do the work to show that progress."

"This interview is not the finish line," he added. "There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change."

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose will air on Monday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, immediately following the season finale of The Bachelor.

