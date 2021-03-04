Chris Harrison Tells 'GMA' He Plans On Returning To 'The Bachelor'

Chris Harrison spoke to Michael Strahan of Good Morning America three weeks after announcing he would take a step back from The Bachelor franchise to reflect on his defense of racist imagery posted by current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.
Good Morning America posted a recap of the interview.
Harrison said in an interview with Rachel Lindsay that aired on Extra on February 9th that people should give Kirkconnell "grace" and said that she was potentially a victim of what he felt was "cancel culture."