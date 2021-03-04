Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Victoria’s Secret Model Josie Canseco Smolders In Lace Bikini
Josie Canseco wears a sparkly black blazer.
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Josie Canseco has been coming in hot lately on Instagram, and her latest post was no exception. The Victoria's Secret model updated her page with a sizzling bikini shot that left her fans stunned.

Logan Paul's ex-girlfriend poured her fantastic figure into a bright-colored lace bikini, baring it all for the camera as she struck a sultry pose that captivated her online audience.

The photo was uploaded on a retailer's Instagram page, but she reposted it on her stories, adding a sultry selfie where she wore the same set.

Gorgeous In Red
Josie Canseco wears a red sports bra and matching joggers.
Instagram | Josie Canseco

In the new share, the 24-year-old rocked a teal bathing suit that looked similar to a lingerie set. The bra boasted triangle-style cups made of semi-sheer fabric with delicate lace detailing. The hem had a feathery detail, and it gave more attention to her chest. The swimwear had a light-colored lining and it protected her buxom curves from exposure. A big, silver-colored O-ring connected the thin straps and cups. Extra straps outlined the piece, and they stretched along her decolletage and sides.

Victoria's Secret Angel
Josie Canseco wears black lingerie.
Instagram | Josie Canseco

Josie sported a matching pair of bottoms. The swimwear featured high-cut legs, which highlighted the curves of her slender hips. The waistband was made of four straps that were divided into two pairs, clinging onto her waist and hips. The thong was also adorned with lace and had metal details.

Josie was captured in her sexy ensemble posing poolside. According to the retailer's post, the photo op took place somewhere in Beverly Hills, California. Judging from the background, the setting looked like a resort.

Flaunting Her Chiseled Core
Josie Canseco wears a white bikini.
Instagram | Josie Canseco

In the first snapshot, Josie sat on a small white lounge chair. She positioned her hands on the sides of the lounger as she slightly leaned back and stretched her legs. The stance caused her shoulders to scrunch up. The babe stared into the camera lens and sported a seductive expression.

In the second photo, Josie laid back with her thighs apart. She placed her hands on her chest, on the area just above her breasts. She gazed over her body when the photographer took the shot.

Loves Bikinis & Laces
Josie Canseco wears a teal lace bikini.
Instagram | Josie Canseco

Josie opted to style her blond locks in messy, loose curls. She also sported a jewelry-free look for the occasion.

The pictures were for a new campaign that she did for a bikini brand called Beach Bunny Swimwear. The swimwear collection will drop on March 10.

Apart from bikinis, Josie also does promotions for the famous sportswear brand Alo Yoga. She has posted several snaps on her social media page sporting different sets from the brand.

Josie is the daughter of the former Major League Baseball outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco with ex-wife Jessica Canseco, who was also a model.

