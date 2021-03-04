Victoria’s Secret Model Josie Canseco Smolders In Lace Bikini

Josie Canseco has been coming in hot lately on Instagram, and her latest post was no exception. The Victoria's Secret model updated her page with a sizzling bikini shot that left her fans stunned.

Logan Paul's ex-girlfriend poured her fantastic figure into a bright-colored lace bikini, baring it all for the camera as she struck a sultry pose that captivated her online audience.

The photo was uploaded on a retailer's Instagram page, but she reposted it on her stories, adding a sultry selfie where she wore the same set.