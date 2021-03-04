Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Australian Model Tahlia Hall Bares It All In Sheer & Lace Lingerie
Tahlia Hall wears a white top.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Blond bombshell Tahlia Hall took to the popular photo-sharing app on Wednesday to give her 542,000 followers a massive thrill. The 23-year-old influencer, who hails from Port Macquarie, Australia, stripped down to her scanty intimates and showed off her bodacious curves.

The internet personality flashed her ample assets and curvy hips in a white two-piece set from Fashion Nova that was sure to send pulses racing among her eager online audience. She put on a busty show, posing indoors for a sexy photo op that can be viewed below. Scroll through to see the tantalizing picture!

Naturally Gifted
Tahlia Hall wears printed thong bikini.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

Tahlia left barely anything to the imagination in her latest attire. The set was made out of a soft, sheer fabric with delicate lace patterns that fully bared her killer body.

The bra boasted see-through cups and was adorned with embroidered leaves that didn't do much in covering her bust. The piece was cut so small that it sat low on her breasts, leaving some parts of her buxom curves exposed, including her sideboob. It had thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. The neckline plunged in between her breasts, exposing a generous amount of her cleavage.

Blue-Eyed Beauty
Tahlia Hall wears a light blue bikini.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

The blue-eyed hottie sported a matching pair of bottoms. Only the waistband was visible in the pic, as her thigh obscured her undies from view. The undergarment also had thin straps that were adorned with delicate lace panels, and the band hugged her waist. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around the lower part of her body. She also sported a garter belt which was mostly made of lacy fabric. It hugged her slim midsection, highlighting her flat stomach. The white underwear set was a nice contrast on her tanned skin.

Bikini Addict
Tahlia Hall rocks a dark blue bikini with red floral prints.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

Tahlia was snapped indoors in her ultra-revealing ensemble. She sat on the edge of a beige couch with her thighs closed. One of her legs was slightly stretched, and her left hand rested on her thigh. The babe tugged on her bra strap using her right hand as she looked to the side and gave off a seductive expression.

The background showed a wooden wall painted in white with a hanging decor that was made of dried palm fronds. White and brown throw pillows were also seen in the shot.

Lovely In Green
Tahlia Hall wears a smocked green bikini.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

Tahlia paired her barely there outfit with a thin chain necklace. She also had her nails painted with a white polish to match her lingerie.

She styled her blond locks in loose waves and let a section of her hair fall over her shoulder.

Tahlia tagged Fashion Nova in the caption of the post as credit. She also mentioned that she's a partner of the brand.

Her online admirers couldn't get enough of the titillating share, rewarding the post with more than 16,000 likes in less than a day. The jaw-dropping look also brought fans to the comments section, gaining 170-plus messages.

 

