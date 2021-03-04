In a new teaser of Meghan Markle's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her dismay over what she felt was "a lot lost" in her relationship with the royal family.

A new clip dropped by CBS showed Oprah and Meghan as they sat in a garden area where the interview was held.

Meghan wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and secured in a chignon at the nape of her neck. Two curled tendrils framed her face.

The former actress wore a long, dark dress with a v-neckline. A light blue floral pattern was visible on her right side.