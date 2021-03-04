Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Slovakian Model Lucia Javorcekova Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Cheetah-Print Bikini
Lucia Javorcekova wears a white bikini top.
Instagram | Lucia Javorcekova
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Lucia Javorcekova added a sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, March 2, and it stunned her 2 million followers. In the latest bikini post, the Slovakian model decided to slip into an animal-print bikini that flaunted her insanely toned physique while catching some rays at sea while aboard a yacht.

The influencer, who hails from Bratislava, Slovakia, is a brand ambassador for a variety of different brands including Bebe, Maxsport, and Invisalign. Her beautiful looks and sexy figure have been featured on GQ Italia.

Hot In White
Lucia Javorcekova wears a white bikini.
Instagram | Lucia Javorcekova

In the picture, Lucia was on board a powered vessel in the middle of the ocean. She posed on the front deck of the boat, which was the bow. She had her right hip popped to the side with her legs slightly apart. The hottie raised both her hands on her head and ran her fingers through her long locks. Her head was tilted and chin raised while she closed her eyes, feeling the warm sunshine on her body. Her tanned skin glistened under the bright sunlight.

Such A Tease
Lucia Javorcekova is naked in the swimming pool.
Instagram | Lucia Javorcekova

The 30-year-old model opted to wear an animal-print bikini for the day. The colors looked fabulous on her bronzed complexion. The garment featured orange, tan, and black hues, very similar to a cheetah's print. The set included a triangle top with fully lined cups which were not big enough for her voluptuous bust. It couldn't fully cover her breasts and revealed a generous amount of sideboob.

It had thin straps that provided support, with a pair stretching around her neck and another pair of strings tied around her back.

Busty Bombshell
Lucia Javorcekova wears a black bikini top.
Instagram | Lucia Javorcekova

Her matching bottoms boasted a low front and displayed plenty of skin, accentuating her flat tummy. The sexy swimwear was secured with straps, tied on the sides of her waist. The high-cuts were also too revealing with only a small piece of fabric covering her privates. The garment looked like it could barely contain her if she moved in certain ways.

Lucia left her dark tresses down. Her locks seemed damp, possibly from swimming in the ocean. She let most of the long strands cascade down her toned back.

Sexy & Tanned
Lucia Javorcekova wears a black bikini.
Instagram | Lucia Javorcekova

Lucia only wrote two words in the caption.

The hot upload received a lot of love from her eager online supporters. As of late, the post racked up more than 63,600 likes. It also pulled in about 330 notes. Hundreds of her fans took to the comments section under the post to share their thoughts on her eye-popping display.

"Wow! Your tan looks amazing!!!" wrote a fan.

"You are so lucky to have the life you have right now. You deserve it," commented another follower.

 

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.