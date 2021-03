Nuggets & Mavericks Could Trade For Redick

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report cited The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, who mentioned on the latest episode of The Mismatch podcast that the Nuggets and Mavericks had recently shown interest in acquiring Redick from the Pelicans.

As pointed out by the publication, both teams have mostly failed to live up to expectations this season despite their strong play in recent games. The Nuggets, who made last year's Western Conference Finals, are only ranked seventh in the West, while the Mavericks are at 10th despite the MVP-caliber play of Luka Doncic.