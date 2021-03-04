Buckingham Palace has launched a probe into claims that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had once bulled staffers.

Yahoo News! reported that Buckingham Palace released a statement on Wednesday evening that voiced their concerns over the matter.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," it read.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.