'The Talk' Host Sharon Osbourne Reacts To Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Sharon Osbourne, a host of CBS' The Talk, has reacted to claims made by Kensington Palace staffers that Meghan Markle once bullied those in her employ. The former Suits star lived at the palace following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

A report by The Times of London said that two senior members of the staff of the Duchess of Sussex have claimed Meghan's actions were mean.

A third said to the publication that Meghan's actions “felt 'more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.'”