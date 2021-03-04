Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flashes Bare Buns In See-Through Dress

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Slays In A Teal Mini Dress With Scandalous Lace-Up Front

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Thick Thighs In Lace Teddy

Instagram Models

Doina Barbaneagra Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie

March 4, 2021
'The Talk' Host Sharon Osbourne Reacts To Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
Sharon Osbourne looks lovely at an entertainment industry event.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins
television
Lucille Barilla

Sharon Osbourne, a host of CBS' The Talk, has reacted to claims made by Kensington Palace staffers that Meghan Markle once bullied those in her employ. The former Suits star lived at the palace following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

A report by The Times of London said that two senior members of the staff of the Duchess of Sussex have claimed Meghan's actions were mean.

A third said to the publication that Meghan's actions “felt 'more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.'”

 

'It's All Kicking Off'
Sharon Osbourne on the set of CBS' 'The Talk.'
CBS | Monty Brinton

"It is all kicking off and this is only the beginning unfortunately," Sharon said as fellow host Carrie Ann Inaba nodded her head in agreement. 

The exchange was shared on the show's Instagram page.

Her fellow Talk hosts Elaine Welteroth, Sheryl Underwood, and Amanda Kloots appeared to be in agreement with Sharon's statement. 

"It's going to get really nasty. It's like these two separate groups of people. Its always 'a source says' or 'somebody close to' or 'a palace representative,'" Sharon explained.

She believes it is all going to end badly.

 

 

The Hosts Believe Without Truth There Is No News
Elaine Welteroth speaks during filming of 'The Talk.'
CBS | Monty Brinton

Elaine believed these claims were totally baseless. She felt if Meghan did something, she would love to know the specifics of the story. If she did not do anything specific then she believed there was no news.

Carrie Ann Inaba said that someone was asked to hold off on the story due to Prince Philip's health. The husband of Queen Elizabeth has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks with an unspecified condition.

Kensington Palace has not yet revealed the full extent of the condition of the 99-year-old royal's health.

Carrie Ann Feels The Story About Meghan Was Timed To Coincide With Her & Harry's Upcoming Oprah Interview
Carrie Ann Inaba shares her opinion on the set of 'The Talk.'
CBS | Monty Brinton

Carrie Ann felt that this story was timed to create an opposition to what Meghan and her husband Prince Harry may reveal during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on Sunday, March 7.

This interview is only the second time both Meghan and Harry have sat down with a reporter since their 2017 engagement.

It will reportedly be "no holds barred," and Oprah will be allowed to ask the couple what she likes.

Sharon Said This Is Why Royals Never Give Personal Interviews
Sharon Osbourne looks lovely in a blue blazer and black pants on 'The Talk' set.
CBS | Monty Brinton

Sharon claimed that this is the reason why the royals hardly ever give television interviews on their personal lives.

"Every time they do it, it ends badly," she claimed.

She cited Prince Andrew, who gave an interview regarding his involvement with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which ended badly for the queen's son. 

Subsequently, Andrew was forced to step down from all his public duties after failing to express sympathy for Epstein’s victims in his open-ended, hour-long interview with the BBC.

"I just feel like it's going to end in tears," she said.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Sixers, Andre Drummond To Raptors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Cavaliers

March 4, 2021

‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

March 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Thaddeus Young For Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Talen Horton-Tucker

March 4, 2021

'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers Shocker: Devon & Elena's Goodbye Takes A Stunning Turn

March 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Reunite With JaVale McGee Or Add Hassan Whiteside To Address Frontcourt Issue

March 4, 2021

Demi Rose Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In A Flirty Mini Dress

March 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.