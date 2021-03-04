NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Sixers, Andre Drummond To Raptors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Cavaliers

Sixers Create Own 'Big Three'

The Sixers would definitely think twice before giving up Maxey and multiple draft assets, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring an All-Star caliber point guard with championship experience like Lowry. Bontemps thinks that pairing Lowry with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia would strengthen the Sixers' chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

"In an Eastern Conference race that is wide open, the 76ers could desperately use another dynamic two-way player," Bontemps wrote. "Bringing Lowry, a North Philadelphia native, back home could be the difference-making move that results in the 76ers' return to the NBA Finals for the first time in 20 years."