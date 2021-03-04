NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Sixers, Andre Drummond To Raptors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond and Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry are two of the veteran superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. With both players currently in the final year of their respective contracts, the Cavaliers and the Raptors are expected to try moving them before the 2021 trade deadline instead of losing them in free agency without getting anything in return. In a recent article, Tim Bontemps of ESPN came up with a blockbuster trade idea that involves Lowry and Drummond.