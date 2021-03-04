‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

Yanet Garcia is baring it all on Instagram. The Mexican television presenter took to her feed to share a very revealing selfie, showing herself in a full-length mirror while wearing only a red thong and matching bra. The picture gained some immediate viral attention, garnering half a million likes and gushing comments.

The sexy meteorologist is well-known for showing off her killer figure in front of the camera. She often wears hot tight-fitting mini dresses on her TV shows, while she loves to wear bikinis and sexy gym clothes during non-working days.