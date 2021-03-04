Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Slays In A Teal Mini Dress With Scandalous Lace-Up Front

Instagram Models

Doina Barbaneagra Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flashes Bare Buns In See-Through Dress

The Young and the Restless

'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers Shocker: Devon & Elena's Goodbye Takes A Stunning Turn

March 4, 2021
‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong
Yanet Garcia wears a black long sleeve top.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Yanet Garcia is baring it all on Instagram. The Mexican television presenter took to her feed to share a very revealing selfie, showing herself in a full-length mirror while wearing only a red thong and matching bra. The picture gained some immediate viral attention, garnering half a million likes and gushing comments.

The sexy meteorologist is well-known for showing off her killer figure in front of the camera. She often wears hot tight-fitting mini dresses on her TV shows, while she loves to wear bikinis and sexy gym clothes during non-working days.

Bewitching Beauty
Yanet Garcia wears black lingerie, colorful socks, and a witch's hat.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

In the update, Yanet was inside her walk-in closet. The place was well-lit and perfect for indoor pictures. While clad in her scanty intimates, she posed by standing with her backside directed to the full-length mirror. The angle made her perky buns the main focus of the snapshot.

She used her mobile device to capture the sizzling selfie and angled it away from her body, pointing it toward the looking glass. She held onto a flat surface with her other hand as she glanced at her phone's screen, checking out her pose as she took the snap.

Fitness Junkie
Yanet Garcia wears a green sports bra and matching leggings.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

The 30-year-old model rocked a red two-piece lingerie set. From what was visible of the side angle, the top boasted padded cups that hugged her shapely buxom curves. The undergarment looked like it struggled to contain her ample breasts, and the thin straps that provided support were stretched out from holding her assets. It also seemed to have a plunging neckline that displayed her cleavage, although it was not so visible from her stance. The red color looked amazing on her skin.

Sexy In Pink
Yanet Garcia wears a hot pink cut-out swimsuit.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

Yanet sported a matching pair of revealing bottoms in a thong style. The piece featured a very narrow thong back that displayed the babe's round posterior in its full glory. The upper portion of the thong stretched up over her low back and included the waistband that highlighted her curvy hips. Furthermore, the undies appeared to have a low-cut front that showcased her flat midsection. Her slim waist was also seen in the picture, as well as her lean legs.

Red Is Her Color
Yanet Garcia rocks a red thong and matching bra.
Instagram | Yanet Garcia

The bombshell wore her brunette hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She had a center part and let her locks fall on her back.

In the caption, Yanet greeted her fans with a "hi" and added an eyes emoji at the end of the text.

Since going live on the social media platform, the sexy share has earned more than 507,000 likes. Additionally, more than 2,200 fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with adoring notes and compliments.

"BODY GOALS!" one fan gushed.

"You are so hot!!!" added another follower.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Thaddeus Young For Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Talen Horton-Tucker

March 4, 2021

'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers Shocker: Devon & Elena's Goodbye Takes A Stunning Turn

March 4, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Reunite With JaVale McGee Or Add Hassan Whiteside To Address Frontcourt Issue

March 4, 2021

Demi Rose Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In A Flirty Mini Dress

March 4, 2021

Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring White Lace Bra

March 4, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1006 Spoilers: Marco Fight Two Calamities, Hyogoro Transforms Ala Master Roshi

March 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.