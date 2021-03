How The Lakers Could Get Thaddeus Young From Bulls

According to the publication, the Lakers could acquire a package featuring Young and a lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Talen Horton-Tucker -- both of whom have been among Los Angeles' top role players in 2020-21 -- and a 2023 second-rounder.

This hypothetical deal, as related, might be the only one that makes financial sense, given how the Lakers are more than $24 million over the salary cap and Young is set to earn $27.7 million over the next two seasons.