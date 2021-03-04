Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers Shocker: Devon & Elena's Goodbye Takes A Stunning Turn
Brytni Sarpy as Elena on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne
The Young and the Restless
Rachel Dillin

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that saying goodbye is harder than Devon and Elena anticipated. They recently spent the night together, but Devon went ahead and slept with Amanda while Elena eventually confessed her misdeeds to Nate. 

Now, both Elena and Devon struggle to get that night out of their minds, but Devon also still has a budding relationship with Amanda. Actress Brytni Sarpy recently previewed this complicated storyline with Soap Opera Digest. She described what's ahead for her on-screen alter-ego and that of her real-life beau, Bryton James. 

Elena Asks Devon If He's Sure They're Over
Bryton James as Devon on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

After Elena told Devon that she slept with his cousin Nate (Sean Dominic), they broke up, and Elena attempted to make things work with Nate while Devon moved on with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). 

"Since Elena’s big mistake with Nate, Devon has made it clear that her actions were unforgivable. She understands the complexity of their emotional attachments but doesn’t think Devon would trust her enough to try again," Sarpy said.

Despite her misgivings, Elena decides to go to Devon to ask if he's really willing to let her go. 

Devon Admits He Loves Elena
Bryton James as Devon on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Devon stuns Elena with his answer because he still has feelings for her, despite their complicated history and relationships with others. He still loves Elena, but he doesn't believe they can make things work in light of everything that has happened over the past several months. 

"Although the love is evident between them, the circumstances make it feel impossible of ever getting back together. Amanda and Nate will always be in the periphery, leaving a lot of trust issues and pain between them," said Sarpy. 

 

Elena's Fears About Amanda & Devon Would Be The Same
Mishael Morgan as Amanda on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Elena always worried that Devon saw Amanda as a second chance with his late wife, Hilary. Given that things between Amanda and Devon progressed after he broke up with Elena, it looks like her fears were justified. It would be difficult for her and Devon to overcome those concerns, especially if Amanda stayed in Genoa City. 

Then, there's the added stress of Nate being Devon's cousin. With Devon's little brother coming to Genoa City, Nate will be around a lot more often as Moses' mentor. 

Devon & Elena Battle Their Heads & Hearts
Bryton James as Devon on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

"I think Devon and Elena will subject themselves to a battle of head versus heart. We will see which is strong," previewed Sarpy.

Before she leaves, Devon wipes Elena's tears, and they fall into a passionate kiss, which may change everything between them. 

No matter what ends up happening, it looks like Elena will break up with Nate since she's not entirely over Devon. Amanda, however, may end up getting her heart broken since it's pretty clear that Devon isn't over his ex. That will be devastating for the lawyer.  

