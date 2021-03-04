'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers Shocker: Devon & Elena's Goodbye Takes A Stunning Turn

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that saying goodbye is harder than Devon and Elena anticipated. They recently spent the night together, but Devon went ahead and slept with Amanda while Elena eventually confessed her misdeeds to Nate.

Now, both Elena and Devon struggle to get that night out of their minds, but Devon also still has a budding relationship with Amanda. Actress Brytni Sarpy recently previewed this complicated storyline with Soap Opera Digest. She described what's ahead for her on-screen alter-ego and that of her real-life beau, Bryton James.