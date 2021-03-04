NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Reunite With JaVale McGee Or Add Hassan Whiteside To Address Frontcourt Issue

Lakers Targeting Two Veteran Big Men

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, some rival scouts and league executives believe that the Lakers are looking for upgrades at the center position. If their respective teams make them officially available on the trading block or buy out their contracts, the Lakers are reportedly expected to pursue JaVale McGee of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Hassan Whiteside of the Sacramento Kings.

"Rival executives have wondered if the Lakers could either try to add Sacramento’s Hassan Whiteside or maybe even reunite with JaVale McGee if the former Laker gets bought out by Cleveland and becomes a free agent," Woike wrote.