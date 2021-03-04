NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Reunite With JaVale McGee Or Add Hassan Whiteside To Address Frontcourt Issue

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be aggressive in upgrading their roster in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Lakers may currently own the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference but with Anthony Davis still sidelined due to injury, they are noticeably struggling to consistently win games. Despite the presence of Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell and the recent addition of Damian Jones, rumors are circulating that the Purple and Gold are still planning to improve their frontcourt depth.