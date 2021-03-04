Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring White Lace Bra
Hannah Palmer rocks a tiny blue bikini.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a moody snap in which she flaunted her ample assets. 

The photo was captured in a simple location, although the background was blurred so that all the attention remained on Hannah.

She tagged the Instagram account of a photographer by the name of Clint, who included a tag for the lingerie and swimwear brand Gooseberry in his bio, suggesting that he was likely the individual who captured the gorgeous photo.

Blond Beauty
Hannah Palmer wears a green lingerie set.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah showed off a serious amount of cleavage in a lacy bra that featured a delicate floral pattern, with smaller bloom interspersed amongst larger ones and delicate netting. A subtle lacy scalloped trim stretched across the top of the cups, and her ample assets threatened to spill out the top.

A delicate bow nestled between her breasts drew even more attention to her incredible cleavage. Thin straps extended over her shoulders for support, but her slender arms and shoulders remained bare in the shot.

Light My Fire
Hannah Palmer rocks a white lacy bra and holds a flickering candle.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The location itself was somewhat dark, but light streamed in through a nearby window, illuminating some of Hannah's flawless bronzed skin as well as certain strands of her long blond locks. Her hair was styled in a side part with loose curls tumbling down her chest and back, and one chunk framed her face, covering one of her eyes for a sultry peek-a-boo vibe.

Hannah held a small one-wick candle in her hand, her French manicured nails pointing upward as the flame cast a breathtaking glow.

Flirty & Feminine
Hannah Palmer wears a flirty white skirt and crop top.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah kept her gaze focused on something in the distance with her lips slightly pursed, and her flawless features looked gorgeous in the shot. 

She paired the photo with a steamy caption in which she directed her followers to her bio on Instagram, where there was a link offering exclusive content featuring Hannah herself, as well as links to several of her social media platforms. The content appeared to be hosted by a company called Unruly Agency, which Hannah also tagged in the picture.

Bombshell Curves
Hannah Palmer rocks a pink thong.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 50,700 likes within just two hours of going live. It also received 508 comments from her fans.

"Real life angel," one fan wrote.

"You are truly incredible!!" another chimed in, followed by two flame emoji.

"You just sold me a candle," a third follower joked, suggesting Hannah's sizzling curves convinced him to pick up the decor item.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a duo of snaps in which she rocked a retro-inspired crop top and shorts paired with a red lip for a dramatically different look.

 

