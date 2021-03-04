Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Bares It All In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Slays In A Teal Mini Dress With Scandalous Lace-Up Front

Instagram Models

Bri Teresi Gets Down To Her Knees In Barely There Bikini

Instagram Models

Doina Barbaneagra Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts Sandy Derriere In A Wild Swimsuit

Instagram Models

South African Hottie Jade Grobler Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Plunging White Swimsuit

March 4, 2021
'One Piece' Chapter 1006 Spoilers: Marco Fight Two Calamities, Hyogoro Transforms Ala Master Roshi
Marco the Phoenix of One Piece points at the viewer.
Ari Helminen | Flickr
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

One Piece Chapter 1006 has yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature several interesting scenes, including the two-versus-one battle involving former Whitebeard Pirates first division commander Marco the Phoenix, and two Calamities, King the Wildfire and Queen the Plague. It will also show Hyogoro the Flower, the former most famous Yakuza boss in the Land of Wano, undergoing a massive transformation like Dragon Ball's Master Roshi.

Marco Faces Two Yonko Commanders
Official Pirate Flag of Beast Pirates
Shutterstock | 254826029

After helping Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro reach the rooftop, Marco decided to be left behind and deal with Emperor Kaido's subordinates. At first, Marco only engaged in a one-on-one battle against Beast Pirates All-Star King. However, it seems as if King can't handle Edward Newgate's right-hand man alone.

According to the spoilers, King will team up with Beast Pirates All-Star Queen in the upcoming chapter of One Piece. Despite having the advantage in terms of numbers, King and Queen are still expected to have a hard time defeating Marco, especially knowing that he possesses a devil fruit power that allows him to regenerate quickly.

Hyogoro Unleashes Massive Form
A man cosplays as Master Roshi from Dragon Ball.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cosplayer_of_Kame_Sennin,_Dragon_Ball_at_Animethon_20160806.jpg

One Piece will feature their own version of Dragon Ball's Master Roshi in the upcoming chapter. While everyone is busy fighting at the banquet hall, Hyogoro, together with Drake Pirates captain X Drake, is tasked to guard Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper, who is preparing an antidote for Queen's virus. To make sure that no one interferes with Chopper, Hyogoro will unleash his hidden strength by transforming into a muscular old man like Master Roshi.

However, he will get infected by the virus. After being unable to bear its effect, he asks his subordinate to kill him.

Carrot Loses To Perospero
Carrot of One Piece in her Sulong form
Instagram | @lawffyd

One Piece Chapter 1006 is also set to reveal the outcome of the intense fight between Carrot and Big Mom Pirates official Charlotte Perospero. Carrot decided to go after Perospero to avenge the death of Pedro, who died when they infiltrated the Whole Cake Island to save Vinsmoke Sanji. With her ability to use his Sulong transformation, Carrot expressed strong confidence that she could take down Charlotte Linlin's eldest son. Unfortunately, according to the spoilers, Carrot will suffer a massive defeat at the hands of Perospero.

Sanji Forced To Choose Between Helping Momonosuke Or Saving Kinemon's Group
Sanji of One Piece extends his helping hand
Shutterstock | 2544076

After being freed by Nico Robin and Brook from Beast Pirates headliner Black Maria, Straw Hat Pirates cook Sanji will finally return to action in One Piece Chapter 1006. However, as soon as he enters the battlefield again, Black Leg will already be facing a huge dilemma. As mentioned in the spoilers, he will be forced to choose between helping Kozuki Momonosuke or saving the Nine Red Scabbards.

Momonosuke, together with Yamato and Shinobu, is currently being hunted by several Big Pirates headliners, while the nine wounded samurais will soon have to face Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought.

Latest Headlines

Camila Bernal Bares Hourglass Figure In White Underwear & Fishnet Tights

March 4, 2021

Venezuelan Model Georgina Mazzeo Heats Up Instagram In Purple Bikini

March 3, 2021

Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Does A Handstand In Yellow Bikini Bottoms

March 3, 2021

Thursday's 'The Young & The Restless' Spoilers: Devon Keeps A Stunning Secret

March 3, 2021

Brit Manuela Rocks A Faux Leather Bra While Posing With Her Legs Open

March 3, 2021

Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots

March 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.