'One Piece' Chapter 1006 Spoilers: Marco Fight Two Calamities, Hyogoro Transforms Ala Master Roshi

Marco Faces Two Yonko Commanders

After helping Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro reach the rooftop, Marco decided to be left behind and deal with Emperor Kaido's subordinates. At first, Marco only engaged in a one-on-one battle against Beast Pirates All-Star King. However, it seems as if King can't handle Edward Newgate's right-hand man alone.

According to the spoilers, King will team up with Beast Pirates All-Star Queen in the upcoming chapter of One Piece. Despite having the advantage in terms of numbers, King and Queen are still expected to have a hard time defeating Marco, especially knowing that he possesses a devil fruit power that allows him to regenerate quickly.