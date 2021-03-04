'One Piece' Chapter 1006 Spoilers: Marco Fight Two Calamities, Hyogoro Transforms Ala Master Roshi

One Piece Chapter 1006 has yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature several interesting scenes, including the two-versus-one battle involving former Whitebeard Pirates first division commander Marco the Phoenix, and two Calamities, King the Wildfire and Queen the Plague. It will also show Hyogoro the Flower, the former most famous Yakuza boss in the Land of Wano, undergoing a massive transformation like Dragon Ball's Master Roshi.