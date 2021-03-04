Trending Stories
March 4, 2021
Camila Bernal Bares Hourglass Figure In White Underwear & Fishnet Tights
Camila Bernal poses in a black dress.
Instagram | Camila Bernal
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Camila Bernal gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, March 3, in her most recent post. 

The Latina bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a series of snapshots where she rocked a sexy white ensemble that did a whole lot more showing than covering, much to the delight of her fans. 

The slideshow included two different photos that featured Bernal showing off her modeling skills in varied poses — while putting her hourglass figure front and center.

 

Hourglass Figure
Camila Bernal wears a black ensemble.
Instagram | Camila Bernal

The first photo showed Bernal facing the camera. She leaned against a blank wall as she stretched her arms above her head. She kicked her hips to the side, placing one leg in front of the other. 

In the second, Bernal posed sideways while arching her back, pushing her booty back. 

The camera framed her from a low angle, keeping the focus on her curvy lower body. 

In both shots, Bernal glanced at the photographer with narrowed eyes and lips pressed together. 

Lady In White
Camila Bernal poses in a snakeskin-print bodysuit.
Instagram | Camila Bernal

Bernal was dressed in an all-white ensemble that contrasted with her tan complexion. She rocked a pair of underwear bottoms that sat just below her navel. It featured high-cut legs that bared her curvy hips. 

She also wore a pair of fishnet tights that kicked things up a notch. On her torso, Bernal had on a white top with long sleeves and a cropped hemline that showcased her slim waist. 

The model wore her brunette hair pulled back while leaving tendrils loose on the front. 

'Finders Keepers'
Camila Bernal wears a black bikini.
Instagram | Camila Bernal

Bernal paired the picture with a teasing caption in which she stated that she wants to lose herself and be the "finders keepers." 

She also revealed that she has recently shot a new video and urged her admirers to check it out by clicking the link in her bio.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 16,300 likes and upward of180 comments within the first five hours since going live. Bernal's followers took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

Busy Comments Section
Camila Bernal wears a white crop top and underwear.
Instagram | Camila Bernal

They also used the occasion to add a trail of emoji that communicated how they felt about the sexy photos. 

"Who took these tho? The photographer did an amazing job," one of her fans chimed in.

"I found you [three heart-eyes emoji] I get to keep," replied another user, adding a laughing-crying face after the words.

"Hi my beautiful Cami have a nice day you look very pretty," a third admirer gushed.

"I admire you babe perfect really beautiful body," added a fourth person.

