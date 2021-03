Elena & Devon Confess Their Feelings

Devon (Bryton James) decides to keep his secret hidden from Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. After Elena (Brytni Sarpy) confesses to Devon that she still has feelings for him, he admits he can't get their night out of his head.

However, when Amanda walks in, Devon lets her believe that he and Elena are merely friends. Instead of figuring out the complicated situation, he continues as if he and Elena did not spend the night together, which could come back to haunt him.