Wednesday's episode of General Hospital was a wild one and spoilers promise a similar level of drama with Thursday's show. Peter finally knows that Alex, not Anna, was his biological mother. However, it looks as if more secrets are about to emerge.

Peter was stunned to hear Alex reveal on the pre-taped video that she was his biological mother. Both Finn and Peter quickly turned on Anna, since she had already known this. Valentin was thrown into the line of fire as well.