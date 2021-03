So Stunning

Jessica's 533,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the racy pic by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times since it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 220 remarks about the shot during that time.

"Wow Smoke Show," one follower declared.

"You are just the most stunning creature on this planet. Love the dress and the body that goes with it," a third user gushed.

"Happy March princess," another comment read.