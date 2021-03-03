Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Slips In New Poll
President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

According to a new poll from Monmouth University, President Joe Biden's post-inauguration honeymoon period has come to an end, with his approval rating slipping and disapproval growing.

In the poll, 51 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance in the White House. Fifty four percent approved of his job performance in January. 

His disapproval rating has surged from 30 percent in January to 42 percent today.

The shift seems to have been driven by Americans who had "no opinion" of Biden. In January, 16 percent of Americans said they didn't have an opinion regarding Biden's job performance and only eight percent said the same in the latest poll.

Sharp Partisan Divisions
A Trump supporter and a Biden supporter are seen sitting together.
Gettyimages | Kyle Rivas

The poll established that Americans are sharply divided along partisan lines, with Democrats giving Biden high marks and Republicans doing the opposite.

The vast majority of Democrats, 91 percent of them, said they approve of Biden's job performance and 80 percent of Republicans said they disapprove. As for independent voters, 43 percent said they approve of the job Biden has done so far and 48 percent said they disapprove.

According to the Pew Research Center, Americans have never been as polarized as they are today.

Honeymoon Period Is Over
President Joe Biden delivers remarks.
Shutterstock | 64736

According to director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute Patrick Murray, the findings suggest that Biden's post-inauguration polling bump is over.

"It’s probably not a surprise that Biden’s honeymoon period has closed quickly. He does maintain a net positive rating, but the Covid stimulus package will be the first significant test of how stable that support is," Murray said.

Biden and his allies have pushed for a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, but Republicans and some Democrats in the U.S. Congress have expressed opposition to the measure. 

Americans Want Stimulus Checks
Stacks of U.S. dollar bills.
Shutterstock | 520453

Monmouth University found that 62 percent of Americans support Biden's 1.9 trillion stimulus package, including 33 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents.

Direct financial aid is popular across different ideological groups, with only 14 percent saying the $1,400 per person payments should be lower. Furthermore, 67 percent support increasing additional unemployment benefits from $300 to $400 per week.

Republican lawmakers have opposed sending out stimulus checks, but Biden has not budged. However, the president recently said that he would be open to tightening restrictions on income eligibility.

Minimum Wage Increase
President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House.
Gettyimages | Pool

A majority of respondents in the poll said they support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The hike will most probably not be included in the stimulus bill and it remains unclear how this will impact Biden's popularity, according to Murray.

"Even though the decision to jettison the minimum wage hike is largely out of Democrats’ hands, one lesson from 2009’s recovery bill is that you don’t get much credit if it is seen as a half measure. The question is whether the minimum wage hike is considered essential. It will be interesting to see how public opinion reacts to the final legislation, both in the short-term and the long-term," Murray explained.

