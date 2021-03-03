Joe Biden's Approval Rating Slips In New Poll

According to a new poll from Monmouth University, President Joe Biden's post-inauguration honeymoon period has come to an end, with his approval rating slipping and disapproval growing.

In the poll, 51 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance in the White House. Fifty four percent approved of his job performance in January.

His disapproval rating has surged from 30 percent in January to 42 percent today.

The shift seems to have been driven by Americans who had "no opinion" of Biden. In January, 16 percent of Americans said they didn't have an opinion regarding Biden's job performance and only eight percent said the same in the latest poll.