General Hospital spoilers indicate that Wednesday's episode will be a wild one on many fronts. Much of the action ahead will be related to the double wedding. Obrecht is about to initiate some major chaos that will turn everything upside down. However, the Twitter sneak peek shares a few tidbits about other developments as well.

Things remain quite tense between Carly and Nina. General Hospital teasers for the March 3 episode detail that both women will push forward on this acrimonious dynamic.