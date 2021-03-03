Chris Harrison will reportedly sit down to speak with a reporter from Good Morning America and address the controversy surrounding his comments to Rachel Lindsay.

E! News reported the long-serving host and producer of the franchise will appear on the morning show in the near future.

A source connected to The Bachelor said to E! News, "Chris is speaking out about the controversy and wants to explain the actions he is putting forward to redeem himself. He wants to explain the work he's doing to help reconcile his actions."