Jennette McCurdy has revealed she has quit acting. The former iCarly star revealed the news during an episode of her podcast Empty Inside.

People Magazine reported the former teen superstar was in the middle of a discussion with Mom actress Anna Faris when she revealed that acting was "always, always, always" difficult for her because of the anxiety she experienced when auditioning.

Jennette said she quit acting several years ago following the death of her mother Debra in 2013 after she battled cancer for 17 years. Debra was the person who initially helped Jenette with her career.