March 3, 2021
Former 'iCarly' Star Jennette McCurdy Quits Acting
Jenette McCurdy poses in a yellow sweater for a photograph.
Instagram | Jenette McCurdy
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Jennette McCurdy has revealed she has quit acting. The former iCarly star revealed the news during an episode of her podcast Empty Inside.

People Magazine reported the former teen superstar was in the middle of a discussion with Mom actress Anna Faris when she revealed that acting was "always, always, always" difficult for her because of the anxiety she experienced when auditioning.

Jennette said she quit acting several years ago following the death of her mother Debra in 2013 after she battled cancer for 17 years. Debra was the person who initially helped Jenette with her career.

 

Acting Was A 'Way Out' For Jennette
Jenette McCurdy poses for a photo shared with Instagram.
Instagram | Jenette McCurdy

Jenette said to Faris, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, that she stayed in the profession as she was the main financial support for her family.

"My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success," she said.

"Once I started to get the nerves under control was when I started to actually get some traction, but I ultimately quit after my mom passed away [in 2013] because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure."

'I'm So Ashamed Of The Parts I've Done In The Past'
Jerry Trainor, Jennette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove, Noah Munck and Nathan Kress star on 'iCarly.'
Nickelodeon

Fans of Jennette's work on iCarly may be upset to hear her commentary regarding her stint on the wildly popular Nickelodeon series.

She revealed, "My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways."

"I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from, like, 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing. And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them," she said.

Jenette Ended Her Career On TV With 'Sam & Cat'
Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande starred in 'Sam & Cat.'
Nickelodeon

After iCarly, she went on to star alongside Ariana Grande in the Nickelodeon series Sam & Cat.

 The show was canceled after one season.

In 2014 Jennette skipped the Kids' Choice Awards despite being nominated in the category of "Favorite TV Actress." She claimed that the network was not treating her fairly. 

Elite Daily reported that the actress said in a deleted tweet that she was put in an uncomfortable, compromising, unfair situation and said she had to look out for herself.

She said she chose to not go because sticking up for what was right and fair was what she was taught by her mother was most important.

 

The 'iCarly' Reboot Will Happen Without Jennette
Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor and Miranda Cosgrove will star in an 'iCarly' reboot.
Nickelodeon

It was first reported in December of 2020 that an iCarly revival is in the works that will stream on Paramount Plus.

Ali Schouten (All Night, Champions) is developing the show and will also serve as both an executive producer and showrunner.

 Nickelodeon will produce.

Stars Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) are set to reprise their roles.

The show ran from 2007 through 2012 on the children's cable channel. iCarly was nominated in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 at the Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Children's Program

