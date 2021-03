Fans Can't Get Enough

Courtney's 1.1 million-plus followers didn't hesitate when it came to showing their appreciation for the post. The photos garnered more than 15,000 likes within the first day after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 230 messages during that time.

"Can’t decide between 1 or 3!" one follower declared.

"Stunning, I look up to your page and appreciate the work you’ve both put in to get to where you are," another user gushed.