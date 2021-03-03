'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Reveals 'Scary' COVID-19 Experience

Derynn Paige, who co-starred alongside Jersey Shore stars Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino on Double Shot at Love has revealed she battled COVID-19.

In an Instagram upload, Derynn revealed she had recently caught the virus. She wore her dark hair secured up and away from her face. The remainder of her long, raven tresses fell down over her shoulders. Derynn appeared to have no makeup on in the snap.

She donned an oatmeal-colored hoodie which was unzipped to expose her decolletage. In her earlobes were a pair of diamond earrings.