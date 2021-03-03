Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Thick Thighs In Lace Teddy

Mexican hottie Ana Paula Saenz put her bodacious figure on show in a smoking-hot update added to her Instagram page on Monday, March 1. The Dubai-based influencer posed in revealing lingerie, titillating her 1.4 million followers with her mouth-watering curves.

Ana looked appetizing in a high-cut teddy that exposed her thick thighs and hips. The babe drew attention to her "big legs" in the caption, initiating a frenzied response from her fans. More than 1,360 of her supporters flocked to the comments section to praise Ana's voluptuous attributes.

"Thunder thighs," quipped one person.

"And there's [sic] not a damn thing wrong with them... not anything," assured a second fan.

The sizzling photo is embedded below, so scroll through to take a peek!