Claire & Justin Duggar Share Touching Wedding Video On IG

Justin and Claire Duggar have shared a touching wedding video taken during their February 27 nuptials.

In the upload seen below, fans were able to get a better look at the couple and specifically Claire's lovely white wedding gown.

The video was produced by Gabenator Films and depicts the couple's wedding and intimate reception, which appeared to be smaller than typical Duggar family gatherings.

Justin is 18-years-old. Claire was 19 when they wed. She turned 20 the day after their wedding, held in her homestate of Texas.