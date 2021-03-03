Trending Stories
March 3, 2021
Claire & Justin Duggar Share Touching Wedding Video On IG
Justin and Claire Duggar on their wedding day.
Instagram | Claire Duggar
Famous Relationships
Lucille Barilla

Justin and Claire Duggar have shared a touching wedding video taken during their February 27 nuptials.

In the upload seen below, fans were able to get a better look at the couple and specifically Claire's lovely white wedding gown.

The video was produced by Gabenator Films and depicts the couple's wedding and intimate reception, which appeared to be smaller than typical Duggar family gatherings.

Justin is 18-years-old. Claire was 19 when they wed. She turned 20 the day after their wedding, held in her homestate of Texas.

The Film Was A 'Sneak Peek' Of The Memorable Day
Claire and Justin Duggar share their first kiss.
Instagram | Claire Duggar

Claire said in her caption that the clip was a "sneak peek" of the day shared with family and friends.

Justin is the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. He wore a navy blue suit and a gray tie.

Claire wore a short-sleeved wedding gown that featured a high neckline. The top featured a lace overlay. The dress was dotted with coordinating lace accents. 

The bride wore a loose braid in her hair that was pulled to one side. Pink flowers were used as accents. Claire wore large pearl earrings as an accessory.

'Today We Have Started A Journey Together'
Justin and Claire shortly after being pronounced husband and wife.
Instagram | Claire Duggar

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," Justin and Spivey said in a statement published by People Magazine.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Justin & Claire Married Three Months After Becoming Engaged
Justin and Claire Duggar smile for an Instagram selfie.
Instagram | Claire Duggar

Justin and Claire met in the Spring of 2019. However, their families had been friends for 20 years.

 TLC shared a story about the couple's love affair, in which Justin said he knew Claire was going to be his wife within a week of meeting her.

“God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her," said Justin in an interview for the cable channel and home to the family's series Counting On.

"And ever since then, I knew she was the one."

Their Duggar Family & Fans Loved The Video
The cast of TLC's 'Counting On.'
TLC

Several of Justin's siblings and the family's many fans added their own commentary in the caption of the photograph.

Justin's sister Joy-Anna Forsyth shared her remarks regarding the couple's lovely day.

"So so so gorgeous! I love this video! Really shows y’all’s personalities and love for each other!" she penned.

Claire's mom Hilary Spivey said she laughed because her daughter could barely kiss him due to her grinning and giggling.

"You made a beautiful bride Claire, your hair was lovely," penned one follower.

"You look absolutely gorgeous and you can see the pure happiness in your eyes!!!" remarked a second fan.

