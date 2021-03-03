Blond Bombshell Jilissa Zoltko Bares Tight Booty In Scanty Bikini

Miami-based hottie Jilissa Zoltko added sizzling new snaps to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, March 2. The model, who is also known as the “hot law student,” shared sexy pics of herself lounging poolside. The 23-year-old influencer displayed plenty of skin while sporting a light mint bikini. She was mostly smiling in the pics while flaunting her figure in various poses.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jilissa published two sultry images that showed her rocking a light-colored lingerie set that displayed her enviable assets and curves.